1979 Volvo 2 64 Gle 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

1979 Volvo 2 64 Gle 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1979 Volvo 2 64 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4898 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 216 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 264/6M/1065330
Country Manufactured Sweden