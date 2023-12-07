Specifications for the 1980 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.8 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4210 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|167 Nm
|Makimum Power
|87 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Torsion Bar, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Rigid Axle, Watt Linkage
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Power Mirrors