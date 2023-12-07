Specifications for the 1980 Datsun Sunny. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Datsun Sunny 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1335 mm
|Length
|4160 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|113 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided