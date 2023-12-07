Specifications for the 1980 De Tomaso Longchamp Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 De Tomaso Longchamp Gts 5.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|243 kW
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette