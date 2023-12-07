Specifications for the 1980 Ferrari 512 Bb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Ferrari 512 Bb 4.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1120 mm
|Length
|4400 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|110 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Four Carb
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|451 Nm
|Makimum Power
|265 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows