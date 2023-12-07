Specifications for the 1980 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb 2.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|12
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1330 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2768 mm
|Height
|1980 mm
|Length
|4445 mm
|Width
|1676 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1702 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2680 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1190 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|159 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7.50X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.50X16
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain