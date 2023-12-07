Specifications for the 1980 Nissan Sunny. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Nissan Sunny 1.2L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4035 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1375 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|78 Nm
|Makimum Power
|38 kW
|Front Tyre
|155Sr13
|Rear Tyre
|155Sr13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided