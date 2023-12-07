WhichCar
1980 Peugeot 604 Sl 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

1980 Peugeot 604 Sl 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1980 Peugeot 604 Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1390 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 207 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 604A336599340
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided