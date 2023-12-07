Specifications for the 1980 Porsche 924. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Porsche 924 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1418 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1372 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1270 mm
|Length
|4213 mm
|Width
|1685 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1080 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|165 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Transverse Control Arm
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|9247104493
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided