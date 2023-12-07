WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. 928
  4. S

1980 Porsche 928 S 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

1980 Porsche 928 S 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1980 Porsche 928 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1529 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1282 mm
Length 4447 mm
Width 1836 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R16
Rear Tyre 225/50 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Wpozzz92Zds841096
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany