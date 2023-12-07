WhichCar
1980 Range Rover Range Rover 3.5L Petrol 2D Wagon

1980 Range Rover Range Rover 3.5L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1980 Range Rover Range Rover. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4470 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1724 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Sallhamviaf502884
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury