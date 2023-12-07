WhichCar
1980 Renault 18 Gts 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1980 Renault 18 Gts 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1980 Renault 18 Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1416 mm
Tracking Rear 1356 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 121 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 134100A0003304
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided