WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Lj81K
  4. (4X4) 450Kg

1980 Suzuki Lj81K (4X4) 450Kg 0.8L Petrol Tray

1980 Suzuki Lj81K (4X4) 450Kg 0.8L Petrol Tray details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1980 Suzuki Lj81K (4X4) 450Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Suzuki News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1200 mm
Tracking Rear 1190 mm
Ground Clearance 240 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 3620 mm
Width 1395 mm
Kerb Weight 830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1300 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 60 Nm
Makimum Power 31 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 6.00-16-4Pr
Rear Tyre 6.00-16-4Pr

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Not Provided