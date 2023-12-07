WhichCar
1980 Toyota Corolla Xx Ke55 1.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1980 Toyota Corolla Xx Ke55 1.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Corolla Xx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1295 mm
Tracking Rear 1285 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2370 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4110 mm
Width 1570 mm
Kerb Weight 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 94 Nm
Makimum Power 45 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Ke55S/924619
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided

