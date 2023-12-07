WhichCar
1980 Toyota Corona 2.0L Petrol 5D Liftback

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Corona. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1350 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2525 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4290 mm
Width 1655 mm
Kerb Weight 1135 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 65 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Rt132/004000
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan