Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Corona. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Toyota Corona 2.0L Petrol 5D Liftback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1350 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2525 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4290 mm
|Width
|1655 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1135 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|65 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Rt132/004000
|Country Manufactured
|Japan