1980 Toyota Corona Se 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1980 Toyota Corona Se 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Corona Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1350 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2525 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4360 mm
Width 1645 mm
Kerb Weight 1075 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Xt130W/000183
Country Manufactured Japan