1980 Toyota Cressida 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1980 Toyota Cressida 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Cressida. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1370 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2645 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4530 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 221 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Mx32/000009
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan