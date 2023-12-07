Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Cressida. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Toyota Cressida 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1370 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2645 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1175 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|112 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Mx32/000009
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering