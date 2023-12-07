WhichCar
1980 Toyota Crown Royal 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1980 Toyota Crown Royal 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1980 Toyota Crown Royal. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1445 mm
Length 4860 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Ms112/048385
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan