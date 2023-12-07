WhichCar
1981 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gtv 2000L 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1981 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gtv 2000L 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1981 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Gtv 2000L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1358 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4205 mm
Width 1664 mm
Kerb Weight 1080 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 176 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165Sr14
Rear Tyre 165Sr14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Torsion Bar, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Rigid Axle, Watt Linkage

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Italy