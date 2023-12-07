WhichCar
1981 Ferrari 400 Ia 4.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

1981 Ferrari 400 Ia 4.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1981 Ferrari 400 Ia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1310 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 120 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 471 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 215/70 R15
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Italy