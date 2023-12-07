WhichCar
1981 Ferrari Mondial 8 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1981 Ferrari Mondial 8 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1981 Ferrari Mondial 8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1260 mm
Length 4580 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1432 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 84 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 243 Nm
Makimum Power 158 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 240/55
Rear Tyre 240/55

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided