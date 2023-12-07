Specifications for the 1981 Ford Bronco (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Ford Bronco (4X4) 4.1L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1873 mm
|Length
|4816 mm
|Width
|1990 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|121 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Power Steering