WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Bronco
  4. (4X4)

1981 Ford Bronco (4X4) 4.1L Petrol 2D Wagon

1981 Ford Bronco (4X4) 4.1L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 1981 Ford Bronco (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1654 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1873 mm
Length 4816 mm
Width 1990 mm
Kerb Weight 2000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2880 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 121 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/75 R15
Rear Tyre 235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided