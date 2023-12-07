WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. Sl/E

1981 Holden Commodore Sl/E Vc 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1981 Holden Commodore Sl/E Vc 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1981 Holden Commodore Sl/E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1449 mm
Tracking Rear 1422 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2668 mm
Height 1368 mm
Length 4730 mm
Width 1736 mm
Kerb Weight 1365 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 231 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided