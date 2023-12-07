WhichCar
1981 Honda Civic 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1981 Honda Civic 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1981 Honda Civic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2250 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 3760 mm
Width 1580 mm
Kerb Weight 755 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 99 Nm
Makimum Power 44 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4Jx12
Rear Rim Size 4Jx12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided

