Specifications for the 1981 Honda Civic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Honda Civic 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2320 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|99 Nm
|Makimum Power
|44 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided