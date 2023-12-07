WhichCar
1981 Jeep Renegade (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1981 Jeep Renegade (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1981 Jeep Renegade (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1471 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2370 mm
Height 1790 mm
Length 3890 mm
Width 1520 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 169 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P235/75 R15
Rear Tyre P235/75 R15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America