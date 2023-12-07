WhichCar
1981 Mazda 323 Ss 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1981 Mazda 323 Ss 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1981 Mazda 323 Ss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1395 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2365 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 3955 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 119 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Bf1052-100001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan