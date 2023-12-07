Specifications for the 1981 Mazda E1600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Mazda E1600 1.6L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1220 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2405 mm
|Height
|2000 mm
|Length
|4445 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1190 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2245 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|115 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided