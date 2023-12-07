WhichCar
1981 Mercedes-Benz 280 Ce W123 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

1981 Mercedes-Benz 280 Ce W123 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1981 Mercedes-Benz 280 Ce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1488 mm
Tracking Rear 1446 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2710 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 12 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 233 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 12305322024354
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany