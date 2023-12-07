WhichCar
1981 Nissan Sunny 1.2L Petrol Van

1981 Nissan Sunny 1.2L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1981 Nissan Sunny. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2340 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4035 mm
Width 1580 mm
Kerb Weight 830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1375 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 78 Nm
Makimum Power 38 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 155Sr13
Rear Tyre 155Sr13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided