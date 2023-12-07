Specifications for the 1981 Peugeot 504 Familiale. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Peugeot 504 Familiale 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4803 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|168 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|504F112218760
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette