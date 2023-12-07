Specifications for the 1981 Porsche 928. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Porsche 928 4.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|86 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar, Wishbones
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|9288101437
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering