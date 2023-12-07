Specifications for the 1981 Rolls-Royce Camargue (Pininfarina). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Rolls-Royce Camargue (Pininfarina) 6.8L Petrol 2D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1478 mm
|Length
|5167 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jrh/25623
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain