Specifications for the 1981 Rover 3500 Se (Sdi). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Rover 3500 Se (Sdi) 3.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1506 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2815 mm
|Height
|1382 mm
|Length
|4698 mm
|Width
|1768 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1458 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Rrfwv7Ba/184754
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided