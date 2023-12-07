Specifications for the 1981 Subaru Dl (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Subaru Dl (4Wd) 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1310 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1340 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2445 mm
|Height
|1445 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jf2Am5Broig005177
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided