Specifications for the 1981 Subaru Leone Dl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Subaru Leone Dl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1345 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|4175 mm
|Width
|1610 mm
|Kerb Weight
|935 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jf1Ab4Broig004181
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided