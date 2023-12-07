Specifications for the 1981 Toyota Corona Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Toyota Corona Se 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1350 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2525 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4360 mm
|Width
|1645 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1075 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|136 Nm
|Makimum Power
|58 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Xt130W/000183
|Country Manufactured
|Japan