1981 Toyota Cressida Gl Mx62 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1981 Toyota Cressida Gl Mx62 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1981 Toyota Cressida Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1385 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2645 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1235 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Mx62/078784
Country Manufactured Japan