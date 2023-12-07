Specifications for the 1981 Toyota Cressida Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Toyota Cressida Gl Mx62 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1385 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2645 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1235 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Mx62/078784
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers