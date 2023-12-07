Specifications for the 1981 Volvo 2 65 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Volvo 2 65 Gle 2.8L Petrol 5D Estate
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1499 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|229 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|265/6M/1018662
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers