1982 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1982 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1982 Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1392 mm
Tracking Rear 1359 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 3978 mm
Width 1616 mm
Kerb Weight 880 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 118 Nm
Makimum Power 59 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165/70 R13
Rear Tyre 165/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Trailing Link
Rear Suspension Panhard Rod, Rigid Axle, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Italy