1982 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.8 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1982 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.8 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1982 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4210 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 1070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1140 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 167 Nm
Makimum Power 87 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R13
Rear Tyre 185/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Torsion Bar, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Rigid Axle, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided