1982 Aston Martin Lagonda 5.3L Petrol 4D Saloon

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1982 Aston Martin Lagonda. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 131 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1302 mm
Length 5283 mm
Width 1816 mm
Kerb Weight 2064 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 128 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Four Carb
Makimum Power 223 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R15
Rear Tyre 235/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Scfolo159Ftr13406
Country Manufactured Great Britain