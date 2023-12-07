WhichCar
1982 Audi 5+5 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1982 Audi 5+5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2535 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 4383 mm
Width 1682 mm
Kerb Weight 1040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided