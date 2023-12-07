Specifications for the 1982 Daihatsu Handi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Daihatsu Handi 0.6L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1205 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1200 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2150 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|3195 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|925 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|28 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|43 Nm
|Makimum Power
|22 kW
|Front Tyre
|145 Sr10
|Rear Tyre
|145 Sr10
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided