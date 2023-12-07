Specifications for the 1982 Daihatsu Hi-Jet Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Daihatsu Hi-Jet Deluxe 0.8L Petrol High Roof Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1215 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1190 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|1820 mm
|Height
|1890 mm
|Length
|3195 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|640 kg
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|58 Nm
|Makimum Power
|28 kW
|Front Tyre
|145 R12
|Rear Tyre
|145 R12
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided