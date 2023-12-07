WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. 308
  4. Gtbi

1982 Ferrari 308 Gtbi 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1982 Ferrari 308 Gtbi 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1982 Ferrari 308 Gtbi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ferrari News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2340 mm
Height 1120 mm
Length 4230 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1232 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 243 Nm
Makimum Power 158 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R15
Rear Tyre 225/50 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided