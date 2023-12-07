Specifications for the 1982 Ford Econovan 100K. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Ford Econovan 100K 1.6L Petrol Window Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1220 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2405 mm
|Height
|2000 mm
|Length
|4465 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1200 kg
|Gcm
|3100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2255 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|115 Nm
|Makimum Power
|52 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.00X13-6Ply
|Rear Rim Size
|6.00X13-6Ply
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided