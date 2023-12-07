WhichCar
1982 Holden Rodeo (4X4) Kb41 1.6L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up

1982 Holden Rodeo (4X4) Kb41 1.6L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1982 Holden Rodeo (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1340 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1620 mm
Length 4860 mm
Width 1600 mm
Gcm 2750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 110 Nm
Makimum Power 50 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Japan