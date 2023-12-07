Specifications for the 1982 Holden Rodeo (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Holden Rodeo (4X4) Kb41 1.6L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1340 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1620 mm
|Length
|4860 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Gcm
|2750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|110 Nm
|Makimum Power
|50 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan