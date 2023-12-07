WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Statesman
  4. Caprice

1982 Holden Statesman Caprice Wb 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1982 Holden Statesman Caprice Wb 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1982 Holden Statesman Caprice. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 5157 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1719 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 361 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided