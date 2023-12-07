Specifications for the 1982 Mazda 929 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Mazda 929 Limited 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2615 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4650 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1195 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|64 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Mbshe-500051
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette